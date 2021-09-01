Jacoway, Tecumseh edge Seminole

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH —Serenity Jacoway twirled a three-hitter Tuesday, igniting Tecumseh to a 4-1 triumph over Seminole.

Tecumseh improved its record to 13-2.

Seminole took a short-lived 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Holli Ladd singled and came around to score on two straight Tecumseh errors. Those were Tecumseh’s only errors of the day.

The Savages countered with two runs in the bottom of the frame, launched when Jacoway drew a base on balls. Following a stolen base, Bristin Hayes delivered an RBI single and Jessi Hull doubled in a run to make it 2-1.

That’s the way it stayed until the fifth when singles by Jacoway and Hayes were followed by an error (Jacoway scored), a Hayes’ steal of third and Hull’s run-scoring groundout.

Jacoway, in a seven-inning stint, collected eight strikeouts and walked three with an unearned run. She threw 111 pitches, 76 of which were strikes.

Seminole’s Natalia Sewell threw well in defeat, giving up four hits, walking three and striking out seven.

Seminole 8-7, will entertain Perkins-Tryon Thursday at 4:30. The Chieftains are then scheduled to be idle until Tuesday against visiting Mt. St. Mary.

Tecumseh will travel to Cushing Thursday, then play host to Byng Tuesday.