Jones defeats visiting Bethel

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

JONES — Despite garnering just four hits and committing three errors, Jones upended Bethel 6-1 Tuesday.

The game was stopped after 3 ½ innings.

Jones scored three runs in both the second and third innings, including a three-run home run.

Bethel’s run came in the top of the second. Taylor Boles walked and eventually scored with the aid of two errors. Another Bethel runner was thrown out at home plate.

Bethel’s Brooklyn Duff and McKenna Schimmel singled.

Boles, who suffered the pitching loss, allowed four hits and six runs (five earned) in three innings. She struck out two and didn’t walk a batter.

Bethel, 3-10, will travel to Lexington Thursday for a 5 p.m. matchup. The Wildcats will be at North Rock Creek Tuesday.