Meeker errors aid Lexington

Fred Fehr

LEXINGTON —Six errors proved very costly to Meeker Tuesday in a 12-1 setback to Lexington.

Ten Lexington runs were unearned in the 3 ½-inning game. Lexington tallied seven runs in the first inning, one in the second and four in the third.

Lexington combined six hits, including a triple and three doubles, with five walks.

Meeker’s run came in the third after the first two batters were retired. After Tatum Pino walked, Icle Brewer singled, Maleah Blankenship walked and Emily Bizzell drew a bases-loaded run-scoring walk.

Katlin Alford had Meeker’s only other hit with a single.

Lexington didn’t have an error. Both teams stranded five baserunners.