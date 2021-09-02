Athletes of the Week: Chandler's Keelie Treat, Prague's Trip Davis earn top honors

Chandler High School pitcher Keelie Treat and Prague High School quarterback Trip Davis were selected as Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Athletes of the Week for their performances for the week of Aug. 23-28.

Treat posted a 5-0 record for the week with a 1.75 earned run average in helping the Lady Lions capture the 66 Conference Tournament championship.

She worked 32 innings and allowed just eight earned runs and 25 hits while striking out 43 batters and walking just six. Included in that were two shutout victories over Lexington (6-0) and Holdenville (8-0).

Offensively, Treat also had a .375 batting average for the week.

Davis ran the football 18 times for 232 yards (12.8 yards-per-carry) and scored two touchdowns as the Red Devils rolled to a 52-14 season-opening victory over Luther last Friday night.

