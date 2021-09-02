Outstanding football performances from Week Zero

Week Zero of the high school football season featured some dazzling plays and outstanding individual efforts from Tri-County area players.

Here are some of the notable performances from last Friday night:

Trip Davis (Prague)

The senior quarterback ran for 232 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Red Devils rolled to a 52-14 rout of Luther.

Trevor McGinnis (Prague)

The junior ran for 171 yards on 19 carries and scored four touchdowns in the Red Devils' smashing of Luther.

Caleb Hawkins (North Rock Creek)

The freshman scored both touchdowns in the Cougars' 12-6 overtime victory over Heavener. His 40-yard run tied it in the fourth quarter. In OT, Hawkins collaborated with teammate Conlan Chesser to execute the game-winning score. Chesser blocked a Heavener field-goal attempt on fourth down and Hawkins returned it 85 yards for the score.

Cirillio Valles (McLoud)

The senior scored two touchdowns of 5 and 60 yards while running for 246 yards on 28 carries in the Redskins' 52-14 hammering of Classen SAS.

Kaiden Cue (McLoud)

The sophomore gained 111 yards on 11 carries and scored on touchdown runs of 4, 2, 4 and 26 yards in the Redskin rout of Classen SAS.

Kaden Carl (McLoud)

The sophomore quarterback was 15-of-23 passing for 151 yards in McLoud's win.

Rylan Hall-Norton (McLoud)

The senior caught five passes for 69 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown reception in McLoud's victory.

Vcake Wassana (Seminole)

The junior returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown and completed four passes for 59 yards in the Chieftains' 36-6 home triumph over Trinity Christian of Texas.

Joe Fixico (Seminole)

The sophomore blocked a punt and recorded seven tackles in the Chieftains' victory over Trinity Christian.