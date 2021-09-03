Asher suffers 7-3 defeat to visiting Tupelo

ASHER – The Asher Indians failed to develop much offense Thursday in dropping a 7-3 decision to the visiting Tupelo Tigers.

Tupelo pounded out nine hits and limited Asher to four.

The Indians' scoring came off a two-out solo-homer from Devon Lamb in the first inning and a two-run double by Raygan Kuhlman in the sixth.

Lamb went 2-for-3 with the one RBI and two runs scored. Kuhlman was 1-for-2 with the two RBIs and Garrett Leba, who ended up 1-for-3, had the other Asher hit.

Starting pitcher Brogan Culwell suffered the loss after working the first three innings. Dayton Fowler, Conner Thompson and Kolby Fowler made relief appearances respectively.