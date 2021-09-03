Bethel comes up just short

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LEXINGTON — Bethel hurler Taylor Boles fashioned a route-going four-hitter but the visitors still dropped a 5-4 decision to Lexington Thursday.

Four Bethel errors resulted in two unearned runs. Boles, in six innings, struck out two and didn’t walk a batter. She issued 64 pitches, 45 of which were strikes.

Lexington posted two runs in the second and third innings for a 4-0 lead. Bethel retaliated with three runs in the fifth without the benefit of a hit. Lexington made three errors to go along with two walks and a defensive interference.

Lexington posted a run in the bottom of the frame for a 5-3 lead.

In the Bethel seventh, Shelby Spurgin walked but the next two batters were retired. Boles lashed a run-scoring double to score Spurgin but the next batter grounded out to end the game.

Josie Megehee and Spurgin singled as Bethel finished with three hits. Spurgin and teammate Ashlee Ginn drew two walks each.

Bethel, 3-11, will play Tuesday at North Rock Creek.