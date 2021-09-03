Bison drop football season opener at Ouachita, 38-31

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The 14th-ranked Ouachita Tigers came into Thursday's season-opening contest boasting a 27-game win streak, and that almost came to an end as Oklahoma Baptist gave the three-time reigning champs everything they could handle.

After a matchup that went down to the wire, Ouachita prevailed 38-31 over the Bison under the lights at Cliff Harris Stadium.

Oklahoma Baptist's largest culprit tonight was penalties as the striped shirts pegged the Bison with three costly flags, accounting for 45 yards. Special teams also gave OBU trouble, starting with a Tiger 93-yard kickoff return to open the game.

Despite the Bison's woes, the offense shined against the highly-respected Tiger defense. Behind quarterback Preston Haire, the Oklahoma Baptist offense racked up 481 total yards, outgaining the Tigers by 98 yards. OBU had 31 first downs, with 19 coming off passing plays.

However, the Bison's high-flying offense was outdone by the Tigers' rushing attack as they put up 289 yards on the ground, averaging 5.4 yards per rush, and reached the end zone four times.

As mentioned before, the Tigers threw the first punch as they returned the opening kickoff. After forcing OBU into a three-and-out, Ouachita reached paydirt again with a score at the 9:17 mark of the game. However, OBU combated the Tigers with a Keilahn Harris snag from Haire, scoring the first Bison points of the year.

The momentum continued to shift as almost three minutes later, Haire found Josh Cornell for a 25-yard touchdown to bring the count to 14-13. A missed field goal prevented the Bison from tying things up. The specialists came back alive as Leonardo Schulz chipped in a field-goal from 36 yards out to make the deficit one point going into the break.

Right of the gate of halftime, the Bison grabbed the lead as Haire found senior Rueben Thompson for his first touchdown of the season. The teams went back-and-forth until the Tigers managed to squeeze in a score before the end of the quarter, bringing the tally to 24-23 with 15 minutes to go.

Harris would again find his way into the end zone off a Haire perfect pass into the corner of the end zone. This marked the end of the Bison's success as the Tigers made less mistakes down the stretch.

The Bison made one last push to overcome the top-ranked Tigers with a drive that included six pass completions, but resulted in an Ouachita Baptist interception at its own 12-yard line.

The Tigers would cement their win there, escaping the grasp of Oklahoma Baptist 38-31.

Haire finished 37 of 52 with 345 passing yards and three scores, as well as 22 yards on the ground. Harris had the best game of his young Bison career, catching 15 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Harris was Haire's favorite target as he tried him 19 times.

Cornell picked up right where he left last season as reeled-in 12 balls for 134 yards and one score. Julian Clarke also had a stellar game as he finished with 63 yards on three catches.

Tyler Stuever led the Bison backfield with 81 yards on the ground, while Thompson backed him up with 25 yards and a score.

Defensively, Nick Boone led the way as he finished with a career-high 16 tackles and 2.5 tackles-for-loss. Nine of Boone's tackles were solos as he added a quarterback hurry to his stat sheet. Tyler King held his own as he also turned in a career high of tackles with 10 total. Other notables were Peter Popoola, Felipe Alvear, Will Kohman and Malik Allen who each added five tackles apiece.

OBU begins the season 0-1 and will travel back to Shawnee for a Saturday, Sept. 10 showdown with Arkansas-Monticello. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.