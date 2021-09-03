Conley's blast helps Dale beat Stroud, 14-4

STROUD – Maddie Conley cranked out a three-run homer in the third inning and Lexi White had a two-run triple in the fifth Thursday as the Dale Lady Pirates rolled to a 14-4 thumping of the Stroud Lady Tigers.

Dale piled up 15 hits and was helped by three Stroud errors.

Gracee Waller and Sam Hartman each sparked the Lady Pirate offense as each went 3-for-4 from the plate. Waller drove home three runs and scored twice while Hartman doubled once, picked up one RBI and scored twice.

Conley, Faith Wright and Addie Bell each had 2-for-4 performances. Conley, with her homer, finished with three runs batted in and three runs scored. Wright doubled once, knocked in three runs and scored once. Bell ended up with one RBI and one run scored.

White and Chayse Caram each had 1-for-3 efforts. White drove in two runs with her triple and scored once and Caram had one RBI and a run scored.

Kinsley Hill pitched all six innings for the victory as she scattered six hits, walked only one and struck out one. Three of the four runs scored by Stroud were earned.