Error-plagued Shawnee upended

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TAHLEQUAH — Shawnee accumulated seven errors en route to absorbing a 12-2 shellacking from Tahlequah Thursday.

The game was stopped in the bottom of the fifth inning on the run rule. Tahlequah scored four runs in the second and fifth innings.

Six of the eight runs attributed to SHS starting pitcher Anneca Anderson were unearned. Anderson, in four innings, registered five strikeouts and walked three.

Reliever Stormee Reed gave up four runs (one earned) and two hits in one inning.

Shawnee finished with two hits, including a two-run single by Reed in the third.

The Lady Wolves, 6-5, will entertain Glenpool at 5:30 Tuesday, then play host to Tulsa Rogers Saturday, Sept. 11.