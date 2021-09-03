Loss evens Prague record

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HENRYETTA — Host Henryetta used a four-run third inning to topple Prague 5-1 Thursday.

Prague avoided being shut out with a run in the top of the seventh. Jaylee Friend and Kennedi Watkins opened the frame with singles, then advanced to second and third on a groundout. Tessa Cooper reached on an error as Friend scored but that was all the damage the visitors could inflict.

Cooper, Prague’s only multiple hitter with two singles, also absorbed the pitching loss. She surrendered eight hits and five runs (three earned) as the Red Devils committed three errors. Henryetta had just one extra-base hit, a double.

Cooper fanned six, walked three and had two wild pitches in a 106-pitch display. She threw 69 strikes.

Prague, 9-9, finished with seven hits, all singles. The Red Devils drew just one walk, that by Kinsey Rice. Tabby Cooper stole a base.