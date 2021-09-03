Meeker records doubleheader sweep

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CROOKED OAK — Meeker required just a combined 5 ½-innings to blitz Crooked Oak in both ends of a Thursday doubleheader, 17-0 and 18-3.

The opener went three innings as Meeker gathered 10 hits and six walks to go along with three Crooked Oak errors.

The Bulldogs received doubles from Katlin Alford, Emily Bizzell, Maleah Blankenship, Icle Brewer and Tatum Pino. Alford, Brewer and Blankenship also singled.

Alford drove in a team-high three runs with Pino, Bizzell, Deirra Watts and Emma Janway knocking in two apiece.

Blankenship earned the pitching win, permitting two hits and striking out three.

The nightcap went 2 1/2 innings as Meeker netted seven runs in the first and 11 in the second.

Meeker was the beneficiary of 14 walks as Alford, the leadoff hitter, drew three.

Meeker collected five hits with Brewer doubling.

Blankenship also got the second-game win, giving up three runs (two earned) and striking out five.

Meeker, 4-10, made two errors.