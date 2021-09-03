Mistake-prone Seminole defeated

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — The Chieftains of Seminole were credited with eight errors in falling 9-2 to Perkins-Tryon Thursday.

Perkins-Tryon scored in six of seven innings while Seminole tallied two runs in the second on back-to-back RBI doubles by Addison Hill and Levi Ary after Amerikus Street reached base on an error.

Seminole, 8-8, reaped eight hits as Holli Ladd and Street doubled. Ladd and Street also singled while Hill finished the day at 3-of-3.

Reese Street drew the only walk for Seminole, which left eight runners on base.

Losing hurler Natalia Sewell was credited with surrendering eight hits and whiffing eight. She walked two in seven innings.

Seminole’s next action will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday against visiting Mount St. Mary. The Chieftains will be at Wewoka Thursday.