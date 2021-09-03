Prague hammers Henryetta, 49-14

HENRYETTA – Trevor McGinnis and Peyton Ezell ran for two touchdowns each as the Prague Red Devils rolled up 476 yards of offense in hammering Henryetta 49-14 Thursday night.

Prague, 2-0 on the season, also had a solid effort on the defensive side of the ball, limiting the Knights to 141 yards of offense.

McGinnis ran the ball just six times for 126 yards and the two scores. He also ran for a 2-point conversion. Ezell netted 82 yards on only seven carries while rushing for two touchdowns.

Quarterback Trip Davis, Ethan Rich and Brayden Davis also reached the end zone once. Trip Davis had nine carries for 67 yards. Rich ended up with 45 yards on nine attempts and Brayden Davis had 31 yards on just four carries. Aiden Auld, who netted 40 yards on four attempts, ran in a 2-point conversion.

Trip Davis attempted just one pass and it was completed for 23 yards to Auld.

The Red Devil defense forced three fumbles in the contest with McGinnis, Kevin Cash and Jacob Lee making one recovery apiece.

Cooper Smith topped the Prague tackle chart with six, including three unassisted efforts. Ryan Hedge, Dax McKee ans McGinnis each registered five tackles.

The Red Devils had just one turnover, a lost fumble.

Prague led 22-6 after one quarter and had 42-6 advantage at the halftime break. It was 49-6 through three quarters before Henryetta tallied eight fourth-quarter points.

The Red Devils are at home with Lincoln County foe Stroud next Friday night, Sept. 10.