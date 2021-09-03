Tecumseh rallies past host Cushing

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CUSHING — Down 5-2 after four innings, Tecumseh rallied for a 10-6 triumph over Cushing Thursday.

The Savages tallied six runs in the top of the fifth, then added two more runs in the seventh.

Four Tecumseh players — Serenity Jacoway, Jessi Hull, Katelyn Fleming and Cadence Oliver — recorded two hits each with Jacoway’s double the sole extra-base hit.

Jacoway was the game’s run-batted-in leader with three as well as the winning pitcher via an eight-hitter. Jacoway’s seven-inning stint included eight strikeouts, two base on balls and four unearned runs.

Tecumseh picked up five errors while Cushing netted three. Three of Tecumseh’s runs were unearned.

Lauren Taylor, Vivian Hayes and Oliver scored twice.

Cushing jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning. Cushing stranded nine baserunners and Tecumseh stranded eight.