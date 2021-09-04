Dale crushes Leedey, falls to Vici

DALE – Dayton Forsythe uncorked a three-run homer to highlight a 10-run second inning as the Dale Pirates crushed Leedey 15-3 Friday in just three innings.

Forsythe finished 2-for-3 from the plate as he also had a run-scoring single in the third.

Ethan Douglas drove in a pair of runs for Dale off an RBI triple in the second inning and a sacrifice fly to left field in the third. He also picked up the pitching win in relief as he allowed no hits and two walks while striking out seven. The lone run scored off him was unearned.

It was 2-2 through one inning and Leedey tallied a single run in the top of the second before the Pirates erupted for the 10 scores in the bottom half of the second.

Connor Kuykendall and Casen Richardson each brought home a run off squeeze bunts while Tate Rector also had a run-scoring single in the contest.

Vici 9, Dale 3 (Thursday)

Forsythe's 3-for-3 effort from the plate wasn't enough Thursday as the Pirates dropped a 9-3 contest against host Vici.

A five-run second inning by Vici set the stage for the victory.

Dale tallied two in the top of the second inning off Easton Edmonson's 6-3 RBI groundout and Forsythe's RBI double to left-center.

The Pirates' only other run came in the fifth when Dason Sheppard hit a one-out single and scored off Tate Rector's RBI triple to left. Rector finished 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Dale's Connor Kukendall was tagged with the pitching loss aft6er working the first five innings. Edmonson and Rector made relief appearances for the Pirates.

Vici had a 10-8 edge in total hits.