Prague knocks off Byng, Newkirk

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG — Pitcher Tessa Cooper stymied Byng on a three-hitter en route to an 8-0 triumph Friday.

The game was stopped after five innings on the run rule. The Red Devils, who led 3-0 after four innings, put up the final nail with a five-run fifth.

Cooper, who registered 49 strikes out of 72 pitches, fanned three and walked two. Prague didn’t commit an error.

The victors, 10-9, collected nine hits and three walks. Byng committed two errors, resulting in one unearned run.

Lexsey Trevizo led Prague’s offense with a double, triple, one RBI and one run.

Demi Manning doubled and Jaylee Friend added two singles.

Kennedi Watkins and Friend scored twice while Tabby Cooper posted a sacrifice fly.

Prague 6, Newkirk 5 (Saturday)

PRAGUE – A walk-off double by Kailey Rich, in the bottom of the eighth inning, led to victory over Newkirk Saturday.

Tabby Cooper hit a two-out single to left field and Tessa Cooper was hit by a pitch before Rich delivered her heroic double to right field, scoring Tabby Cooper for the winner.

Tessa Cooper and Tabby Cooper were each 3-for-4 with one RBI as Tabby scored twice and Tessa once.

Rich went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs batted in and Jadyn Hightower was also 2-for-4 with a run scored. Kinsey Rice and Manning also knocked in a run apiece.

Tessa Cooper scattered eight hits, walked only two and struck out 11 in pitching all eight innings for the win. Only three of the eight runs scored off her were earned.

Note: Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.