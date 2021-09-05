Asher salvages doubleheader split with Ripley

ASHER – Dayton Fowler fired a three-inning two-hitter and knocked in two runs in a 1-for-2 effort Saturday as the Asher Indians salvaged a doubleheader split with a 13-1 rout of Ripley.

Ripley won the first game by a 12-7 count.

Asher 13, Ripley 1 (Game Two)

Dayton Fowler struck out seven and walked four.

The Indians also totaled eight hits as Conner Thompson led the way with a 2-for-2 outing with a double, one RBI and three runs scored.

Brian Ballard (1-for-1 with a double) drove home three runs while Garrett Leba (1-for-1 with a triple), Bryce Lamb (1-for-2 with a double) and Kelby Fowler (1-for-3 with a double) knocked in two apiece. Mikey Vanschuyver (1-for-2 with a double) was credited with one RBI.

Asher jumped on Ripley with seven first-inning runs before scoring four more in the second adding two more in the third.

Ripley 12, Asher 7 (Game One)

Ripley overcame 5-2 deficit with two runs in the fifth, seven in the sixth and one more in the seventh to claim the first game.

Devon Lamb homered in a 2-for-3 effort as he picked up one RBI and scored twice. Raygan Kuhlman was also 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Thompson and Trent Smith were each 2-for-4. Thompson drove in two runs and Smith drove home one run while doubling once and scoring once. Kelby Fowler (1-for-2 with a triple) and Ethan Starr (1-for-3 with a double) each knocked in a run as Asher out-hit Ripley 10-6.

Thompson, the Indians' fourth pitcher of the game, suffered the loss after working the final 2 2/3 innings.