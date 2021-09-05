Chandler opens season with 53-0 rout of Stroud

STROUD – Casmen Hill ran for 163 yards and four touchdowns Friday night as the Chandler Lions coasted to a 53-0 season-opening victory over the Stroud Tigers.

Chandler accumulated 604 yards of offense with 398 coming on the ground as Carson Clagg also netted the century mark inn rushing yardage with 101 to go with a TD. Quarterback Kaden Jones also carried the ball nine times for 83 yards and a score.

The Lions were also 15-of-22 passing for 206 yards as Jones was 9-of-12 for 127 yards and a score and Alec Jackson was 6-of-10 for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Stefaun Mackey was Chandler's top receiver with four receptions for 84 yards and a TD. Cruz Jackson also caught a scoring pass among his two grabs for 17 yards.

The Lions achieved 19 first downs in the contest.

Defensively, Chandler limited Stroud to 129 yards of offense as the Tigers were 7-of-18 passing for 71 yards and an interception.

Like offense, Clagg stood out on defense with eight tackles and two fumble recoveries. Ethan Manning also collected eight tackles while Dalton Fowble totaled six for the Lions. Luke Russell had an interception to go with his four tackles.

Chandler (1-0) is at home with Bristow on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.