Perkins-Tryon spoils Tecumseh opener

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH — Up just 14-7 at the intermission, Perkins-Tryon went on a 27-6 tear over the final 24 minutes to pin a 41-13 season-opening loss on Tecumseh Friday night.

Tecumseh’s opening-half touchdown came on a 3-yard run by senior quarterback Monte Valois.

In the second half, Valois and Dylan Graham hooked up on a 67-yard touchdown pass.

“We have to regroup,” Tecumseh coach Ty Bullock said. “We have a tough contest against Seminole Friday but we have resilient kids. We’re excited about the challenge.”