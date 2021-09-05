Seminole staves off last-gasp Harrah bid

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HARRAH —Seminole tackled a Harrah ballcarrier at the Chieftain 5-yard line as time expired Friday night to register a 19-15 non-district triumph.

Seminole trailed 15-12 when junior quarterback Vcake Wassana and receiver Braxton Street hooked up on a 57-yard scoring pass with 4:36 to play in the game. Brendan Rodriquez booted the extra point to make it 19-15.

Harrah then drove 50 yards before being denied on the final play.

The Panthers opened the scoring when Joe Fixico was tackled in the end zone for a safety after the Chieftains were pinned at their 1-foot line.

Harrah upped the count to 8-0 on a 57-yard scoring run but the extra-point kick attempt was wide right.

Seminole pulled within 8-6 at the half on Wassana’s 65-yard pass to junior Lantz Fixico

Wassana’s 1-yard rushing touchdown, set up by Isaiah Cochrane’s 50-yard run, was the only scoring in the third quarter. A 2-point pass attempt failed, leaving Seminole op 12-8.

Harrah countered with a 13-yard scoring play, setting up the frantic last five minutes.

Wassana was Seminole’s leading rusher with 87 yards on 18 carries.

Harrah fumbled twice in the game but recovered both.

Seminole’s quarterback combination of Wassana and Rodriquez combined to connect on 9-of-22 passes for 174 yards.

Seminole, 2-0, will tackle Tecumseh in a 7:30 non-district conflict Friday.