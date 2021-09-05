Turnovers costly for North Rock Creek

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Three costly first-half turnovers put North Rock Creek in a hole it couldn’t escape Friday night in a 30-12 setback to visiting Crescent.

Two running backs and a receiver all lost fumbles as North Rock Creek saw its record evened at 1-1.

Crescent, which led 6-0 after one quarter, outscored the hosts 18-6 over the next 12 minutes for a 24-6 halftime cushion.

NRC’s opening-half touchdown came on a Caleb Hawkins 15-yard run off an inside zone play. The TD was primarily set up by a 15-yard reverse pass from Nick Lake to Mitchell James to the Crescent 25-yard line.

NRC’s 2-point conversion attempt, a run, failed.

The Cougar third-quarter touchdown was a 15-yard pass play from Rayne Jones to fellow senior Keaten Brinton on a tight-end flag route.

All five Crescent touchdowns came via the rush.

“Crescent is pretty physical. They come off the ball well and they run the ball well,” said North Rock Creek coach Jason Murray. “They use either three receivers and one tight end or they use three backs and they kind of mash you. We didn’t force them to throw the ball and they just kept running it.”

Murray said Crescent turned the ball over once on a fumble.

NRC senior Tommy Price had a 10-yard reception.

“The turnovers killed us. We played hard but we didn’t play well,” said Murray.

North Rock Creek will try to get back on the winning track Friday night when it entertains Konawa at 7 p.m. as part of homecoming.