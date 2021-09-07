Bethel's Metscher, Prague's Cooper Athletes of the Week

Bethel High School football standout Corey Metscher and Prague High School softball pitcher Tessa Cooper were selected as Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Athletes of the Week for Aug. 30-Sept. 4.

Metscher, in celebrating his 18th birthday, ran for 201 yards on 19 carries and scored four touchdowns as the Wildcats upended the Meeker Bulldogs 46-29 to open the season at home last Friday.

He had touchdown runs of 6, 4, 9 and 30 yards.

Defensively as a linebacker, Metscher compiled 11 tackles (nine solo) and blocked a punt which set up his own 9-yard TD run in the third quarter of that contest.

Cooper posted a 3-1 record with a 1.75 earned run average. Included in that were two shutout victories (an 8-0 blanking of Davenport and an 8-0 decision over Byng). She also got the win in the Lady Red Devils' 6-5 extra-inning decision over Newkirk.

Against Davenport, she allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out seven in five innings. In the game with Byng, she surrendered only three hits and two walks while fanning three in five innings of duty.

For the four-game stretch, she gave up just six earned runs, struck out 27 and walked only nine.