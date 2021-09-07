Dale goes 2-1 on final day of Hydro Labor Day Tourney

HYDRO - The Dale Pirates knocked off Vici 14-4 and Hydro 9-4, but dropped a 15-4 decision to Canute Monday to wrap up play in the Hydro Labor Day Tournament.

Dale moved to 13-5 on the season, heading into a Tuesday home game with Asher.

Dale 14, Vici 4

Ethan Douglas went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove home five runs as the Pirates pounded out 10 hits in the four-inning victory.

Dale went scoreless for the first two innings while trailing 2-0, but scored 13 in the third and added the final tally in the fourth and final frame.

Dayton Forsythe doubled in a 2-for-3 effort and knocked in three runs and scored three times and Kash VanBrunt was 2-for-2 and scored twice.

Tate Rector hit a double, drove in three runs and scored twice in going 1-for-2. Easton Edmonson (1-for-2) and Connor Kuykendall (1-for-3) also picked up one RBI apiece.

JB Leaver pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed just two earned runs off two hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Rector finished up the 1/3 of an inning, giving up one hit.

Dale 9, Hydro 4

The Pirates needed just six hits to defeat Hydro.

Kuykendall was 2-for-3 from the plate with a pair of runs scored.

Rector knocked in two runs and scored once in a 1-for-3 outing. Casen Richardson (1-for-1 with two runs scored), Forsythe (1-for-3 with two runs scored) and Douglas (1-for-3) each brought home a run.

Kuykendall pitched the first 2 1/3 innings for the win while Douglas and Tate provided relief help. Kuykendall gave up two hits as Hydro totaled nine for the game.

Canute 15, Dale 4

The Pirates couldn't overcome six errors as Canute, leading 4-3, broke the game open with a four-run fourth inning and seven-run fifth.

Dale was limited to four hits - Dayton Forsythe (1-for-2 with a triple, one RBI and a run scored), Rector (1-for-2 with a run scored), Edmonson (1-for-2 with a run scored) and Kuykendall (1-for-3).

Kuykendall took the pitching loss after being spelled by Forsythe, Douglas and Rector.