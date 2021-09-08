Cooper pitches, hits Prague to 12-2 rout of Jones

PRAGUE – Tessa Cooper pitched a two-hitter and finished 2-for-2 from the plate with one RBI and two runs scored as the Prague Lady Red Devils jammed Jones 12-2 in a run-rule shortened game.

Cooper struck out seven and surrendered just two walks as both Jones runs were unearned.

Demi Manning homered for Prague in going 1-for-2 with two runs batted in, two runs scored and a walk. Jadyn Hightower, in going 1-for-2, knocked in two runs and scored once. Kailey Rich (1-for-2), Lexsey Trevizo (1-for-3 with a double) and Tabby Cooper (1-for-2) each picked up one RBI.

Jalee Friend (1-for-1 with a run scored) had the other Lady Red Devil hit as Prague totaled eight.

The Lady Red Devils, 12-9 on the season, are scheduled to face host Heritage Hall on Thursday.