Dale smashes Mounds twice for sweep

DALE – The Dale Lady Pirates pounded out a combined 31 hits Tuesday and rolled to a 20-2, 16-1 home doubleheader sweep of Mounds.

Dale jumped on Mounds for 16 first-inning runs in the opener which lasted just 2 ½ innings. The second game lasted just three innings behind Addie Bell's no-hitter.

Dale 20, Mounds 2 (Game 1)

Nine of the Lady Pirates' 15 hits went for extra bases – four triples and five doubles.

Maddie Conley and Sam Hartman each finished 3-for-3 from the plate. Conley doubled once, drove in three runs and scored three times. Hartman tripled, doubled, knocked in two runs and scored three times.

Chayse Caram and Grace Waller had multiple hits as well. Caram went 2-for-3 with a triple, double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Waller had a 2-for-2 effort with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Makenzy Herman (1-for-1 with a triple) knocked in three runs, Bell (1-for-3 with a double) drove in two while Lexi White (1-for-1 with a triple and three runs scored), Heartly Snyder (1-for-1 with a run scored) and Kinsley Hill (1-for-3 with two runs scored) each recorded one RBI.

Hill surrendered just one earned run and two hits, struck out six and walked none in getting the pitching victory.

Dale 16, Mounds 1 (Game 2)

Bell struck out seven and walked only three as the line Mounds run was earned.

White sparked the Lady Pirate 16-hit attack by going 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Five other Dale players had two hits apiece. Waller and Faith Wright were each 2-for-2 with three RBIs. One of Waller's hits was a double. Bell also went 2-for-2 with a triple and scored a run. Conley and Hill each ended up 2-for-3. Hill doubled one time, knocked in a pair of runs and scored once. Conley had one RBI and scored three runs.

The Lady Pirates scored six in the first inning, five in the second and five more in the third.

Dale hosts Byng at 2 p.m. and Morrison at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Dale/Tecumseh Tournament which continues Friday and concludes on Saturday.