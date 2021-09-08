Four-run eighth inning lifts Asher over Dale, 11-7

DALE – The youthful Asher Indians have certainly been through the school of hard knocks this season.

But Asher persevered in a big way Tuesday night with a four-run top of the eighth inning to defeat the Dale Pirates 11-7.

The Indians, 5-8 on the season, had four freshmen in the starting lineup and one of those Kelby Fowler worked the final three frames and picked up the victory. Fowler allowed just two earned runs off three hits, struck out six and walked five (two of those free passes were intentional).

“We've got a young bunch. We started a sophomore (Brogan Culwell) who threw 98 pitches and Kelby threw well the rest of the way,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton.

Meanwhile Dale, with limited pitching due to playing its eighth game since Thursday, forced a 6-all tie in the sixth with two scores. However, the Pirates left the bases loaded in the seventh without pushing a run across and had two on in the eighth.

Dale held an 11-9 edge in total hits as Asher was forced to overcome four errors.

Junior shortstop Devon Lamb fueled the Indian offense by going 3-for-4 with one RBI, one intentional walk and three runs scored. Catcher Raygan Kuhlman drove in four runs in a 2-for-4 performance as he had a run-scoring single in the first inning, a sacrifice fly in the fourth and a two-run single in the eighth to highlight the frame.

Junior center fielder Garrett Leba, batting in the leadoff spot, finsihed 2-for-4 with a run scored and a walk.

“We have Lamb and Leba, who are both juniors, and Trent Smith, our only senior, as our leaders,” Hamilton said. “Raygan has a lot of experience, but he's a typical freshman having to adjust to the high school game. He's going to have a great career.”

The Pirates had a gargantuan effort from the plate by third baseman Connor Kuykendall, who finished 4-for-4 with three runs batted in, four runs scored and an intentional walk. One of his hits went for a double and an RBI.

Tate Rector added a 2-for-4 effort in a losing cause as he singled and eventually scored in the first inning and had bunt-single in the sixth.

Easton Edmonson took the pitching loss in relief. Dason Sheppard started on the hill, but was relieved by Casen Richardson in the second who pitched until Edmonson took over with two runners on in the eighth.

Asher plays at Byng Thursday while Dale participates in the Silo Tournament.