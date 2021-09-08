Hulsey fires three-inning no-hitter for Chandler

MEEKER – Grace Hulsey fired a three-inning no-hitter Tuesday as the Chandler Lady Lions blitzed the Meeker Lady Bulldogs 12-0.

Hulsey struck out nine batters and gave up only one walk. She also had a 1-for-3 effort from the plate.

Keelie Treat and Kali Beall each had two hits for half of Chandler's eight-hit total. Treat went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs batted in and three runs scored. Beall ended up 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored.

Hannah Edmonds (1-for-3) drove home three runs in the game. Carson Jackson (1-for-2 with a double), knocked in two and Charlee Hicks (1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk) picked up one RBI.

Maleah Blankenship suffered the loss for Meeker.

Chandler faces Morrison at 5 p.m. and Minco at 6:30 p.m. in the Dale/Tecumseh Tournament Thursday at Dale.