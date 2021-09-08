North Rock Creek belts Bethel 12-0

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bethel Lady Wildcats went to North Rock Creek Tuesday night for what turned out to be a quick three-inning game.

The host Lady Cougars shelled Bethel 12-0.

Katie Larsen was in the circle for NRC where she recorded two swinging strikeouts while giving up only two hits and no walks.

The Lady Cougars bats were on fire at the plate all night. Hailey Hacker, Caty Baack and Larsen each collected two hits. Hacker doubled once, knocked in three runs and scored three times. Baack doubled one time, knocked in a run and scored twice. Larsen drove home two runs.

Sarah Campbell drove in a pair of runs and Morgan Campbell had one RBI.

The Lady Wildcats struggled to get things going at all against NRC. They struggled on defense where they committed four errors that resulted in three runs. While on offense, they struggled to get on base.

Brooklyn Duff and Josie Megehee had the only Bethel hits.

It wasn’t until the top of the third with two outs when the Lady Wildcats finally were able to put a runner in scoring position. However, that was short lived as two batters later, they grounded the ball to second base and the out was made at first, concluding the top of the third inning.

To finish out the game the NRC ladies came out swinging looking to put the game away. It only took five batters to score the final two runs needed to close out the game.

Next up for the Lady Cougars is the Dale/Tecumseh Tournament which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. NRC will face Harrah at 6:30 p.m. and Tecumseh at 8 p.m. Thursday in Tecumseh.

As for Bethel, the Lady Wildcats will host Crooked Oak on Thursday starting with the varsity game at 5 p.m.