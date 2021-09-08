North Rock Creek volleyball team hammers Heritage Hall

OKLAHOMA CITY – Chloe Kasterke posted 11 kills, eight assists, six service aces, five digs and two blocks Tuesday as the Class 4A13th-ranked North Rock Creek volleyball team slammed 11th-ranked Heritage Hall, 3-0.

The Lady Cougars swept through all three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-15.

Sydney Balmes and Chloe Carter also made major contributions. Balmes finished with seven kills and 15 digs and Carter ended up with five kills, 10 digs and three aces.

Abbie Smith added three kills, 15 assists and five digs for NRC. Emma Monge totaled 15 digs and one ace and Lily Herron tacked on three kills and five digs.

The Lady Cougars, 9-2 on the season, are scheduled to play in the Stillwater Tournament on Friday.