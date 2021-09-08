Tri-County Preps: Outstanding efforts from Week One of football season

Here were the outstanding performances from Tri-County area players during Week One of the high school football season:

Corey Metscher (Bethel)

Metscher carried the ball 19 times for 201 yards and four touchdowns of 6, 4, 9 and 20 yards in the Bethel Wildcats' 46-29 triumph over the Meeker Bulldogs. As a linebacker, Metscher also collected 11 tackles (nine solo) and blocked a punt to set up one of his TD runs.

Brady Lower (Bethel)

Lower had 15 carries for 101 yards and an 8-yard scoring run in Bethel's win over Meeker.

Casmen Hill (Chandler)

Hill ran for 163 yards and four touchdowns in the Chandler Lions' 53-0 rout of the Stroud Tigers.

Carson Clagg (Chandler)

Clagg netted 101 yards and one TD and defensively recorded eight tackles and recovered two fumbles in the Lions' win at Stroud.

Kaden Jones (Chandler)

Jones had an effective running and passing effort for Chandler against the Tigers. He gained 83 yards on just nine carries and scored a touchdown and was 9-of-12 passing for 127 yards and one more TD.

Vcake Wassana (Seminole)

Wassana finished with 87 yards on 18 carries and ran for a 1-yard TD. He also hooked up with brother Braxton Street on a 57-yard scoring pass and Lantz Fixico for a 65-yard touchdown pass as the Chieftains held on for a 19-14 victory at Harrah.

Trevor McGinnis (Prague)

McGinnis carried the ball just six times for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Red Devils' 49-14 triumph over Henryetta last Thursday night. He also ran for a 2-point conversion in the game.

Peyton Ezell (Prague)

Ezell had only seven carries for 82 yards and scored twice in Prague's victory at Henryetta.