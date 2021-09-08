Sewell tosses one-hitter as Seminole prevails

SEMINOLE – Natalia Sewell tossed a five-inning one-hit shutout and Holli Ladd homered Tuesday as the Seminole Lady Chieftains crushed Mount St. Mary 12-0.

Sewell struck out eight and allowed just one hit in the five-inning contest.

Kaylyn Cotner finished 2-for-2 from the plate with a double, one RBI, one run scored and a pair of walks while Addison Hill was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Ladd, with the solo-blast, went 1-for-1, scored twice and drew three walks.

Seminole, which pounded out nine hits, received an RBI apiece from Layla Griffin (1-for-2 with a run scored) and Levi Ary (1-for-2). Amerikus Street (1-for-2) also scored two runs and Sewell (1-for-2) crossed the plate once while picking up a pair of walks.

The Lady Chieftains, 9-8 on the year, are scheduled to play at Wewoka Thursday.