Tecumseh's Jacoway hurls five-inning no-hitter

TECUMSEH – Serenity Jacoway hurled a five-inning no-hitter and went 3-for-4 from the plate with two doubles and three runs batted in as the Tecumseh Lady Savagers battered Byng 15-0 Tuesday.

Jacoway struck out six and gave up only one walk as Tecumseh improved to 15-2 on the season.

Katelyn Fleming also had a big 3-for-4 performance from the plate as she doubled twice and knocked in five runs.

Jessi Hull had a 2-for-3 effort with two RBIs and a run scored and Bristin Hayes ended up 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Lady Savages.

Vivian Hayes, Katie Overstreet and Cadence Oliver had one hit each as Vivian Hayes drove in a run and scored three times and Overstreet's hit went for a double.

Tecumseh, which compiled 13 hits, tallied two in the first, five in the second and two in the third before plating six more runs in the fourth.

The Lady Savages are scheduled to host Purcell at 3:30 p.m. and North Rock Creek at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Dale/Tecumseh Tournament, which is scheduled to continue on Friday and run through Saturday.