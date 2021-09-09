Wolves to face speedy Ardmore Tigers

If the Shawnee Wolves are to enjoy any success Friday night when they visit Ardmore, they will need to contain the Tigers' speed.

Ardmore is coming off a state championship track season and a lot of that speed was on display last Friday night with a 27-0 season-opening thumping of host Ada.

“They have speed everywhere on the field. That is something we need to take into consideration,” said Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton. “They're a good football team overall. They played well offensively and defensively (against Ada).”

Ardmore rolled up 454 yards of offense, including 250 on the ground, against the Cougars.

“Their passing game was on point and they have one of the best quarterbacks in the state (junior Cal Swanson),” Sexton said. “They have a big running back (Antone Scallion), at 222 pounds, who runs the ball well inside tackles and breaks tackles.”

Swanson threw for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week, including a 70-yard connection with 6-3 175 senior Jalen Reed. Scallion had a short touchdown run.

Senior Ricky Smith carried the ball twice for 61 yards, including a 58-yard scoring run.

Senior tight end Jackson Hedger, at 6-2, 210, caught five passes for 77 yards and had a reception on a 2-point conversion pass.

“(Smith) is a vertical threat and (Hedger) is a good football player, who finds the open windows. He's kind of their comfort guy for their quarterback when they need a first down. He's like a security blanket,” said Sexton.

Meanwhile, the Wolves who were idle last week will be trying to rebound from a 33-0 home loss to Guthrie two weeks ago.

“We can't have all the turnovers and give them a short field. We can't have a breakdown in the secondary,” Sexton said. “I thought we did a pretty good job gang tackling and we've got to take advantage of that.”

Sexton believes his Shawnee squad has experienced a little growth over the last couple of weeks.

“We have some really good kids who have come out from soccer, baseball and basketball. But they just haven't played a lot of football,” said Sexton. “I feel like their football IQ has grown. They are understanding football and all of the nuances that make the game.”

Other area games Friday:

*McLoud at Bethel

*Tecumseh at Seminole

*Konawa at North Rock Creek

*Stroud at Prague

*Purcell at Meeker

*Bristow at Chandler