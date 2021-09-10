Asher upended by Byng

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG — Asher was limited to two hits Thursday during an 8-0 setback to Byng.

Garrett Leba and Brian Ballard singled for the Indians.

Byng tallied four runs in the bottom of the first inning, then added three runs in the fourth and a single tally in the fifth.

Starting Asher pitcher Dayton Fowler, who went just 2/3 of an inning, gave up three hits and four runs, only one of which was earned. Fowler walked two and struck out one.

Reliever Trent Smith, who threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendered two hits, walked four and fanned three. He gave up two hits.

Asher will be back in action Saturday on its home field, taking on Mulhall-Orlando at noon and Haworth and 4. Haworth and Mulhall-Orlando will play at 2.