Bethel coasts past Crooked Oak

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHEL ACRES — Paced by an 11-strikeout performance by Taylor Boles, Bethel plastered Cooked Oak 10-0 Thursday.

The game was stopped on the run rule in the bottom of the fourth when Josie Megehee led off with a double, moved to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch.

Boles allowed one hit, a single to launch the top of the second. That runner was thrown out on a stolen-base attempt and the other 11 outs came by strikeouts. Boles didn’t walk a batter and hit one in a 61-pitch effort.

McKenna Schimmel, Ashlee Ginn and Megehee posted two hits.

Bethel chalked up nine hits to go along with five walks and four Crooked Oak errors. The Wildcats sent 12 batters to the plate in a seven-run second which included six hits, two base on balls and an error. Raelynn Walker had a two-run double.

Ginn also finished with two runs batted in. Brooklyn Duff, Schimmel and Megehee scored twice. Haylee Wilcox walked twice.

Bethel will play host to Chandler Monday and Purcell Tuesday with both games beginning at 5 p.m.