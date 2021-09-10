Bingham's walk-off hit caps Tecumseh rally over NRC

TECUMSEH – As a senior on the Tecumseh High School softball team, Emily Bingham says she has been in some pressure situations.

No worries for Bingham on Thursday. The senior first baseman delivered a walk-off RBI single to left field, scoring Serenity Jacoway from second base, in the bottom of the fifth and final inning as the Lady Savages rallied to edge North Rock Creek 4-3 in a battle of area softball powers in the Dale/Tecumseh Tournament.

In the fourth inning, Bingham knocked in Tecumseh's first run off a double to left-center, scoring Jessi Hull, who reached base on a leadoff walk.

“I've been in a lot of these situations. I know the situation and the pressure, but I wasn't nervous. I just took a deep breath,” said Bingham.

Bingham has delivered on the big stage. Last fall, she went 3-for-4 in a state tournament win against Skiatook and this season had a 3-for-3 performance as the Lady Savages beat Latta in the championship game of the Byng/Latta Back-to-School Classic.

North Rock Creek hurler Hailey Hacker held Tecumseh in check and scoreless through three innings Thursday before Bingham picked up her run-scoring double in the fourth. However, she was gunned down at third base trying to stretch the play into a triple.

Then in the fifth, the Lady Savages got back-to-back leadoff singles from Katie Overstreet and Cadence Oliver. One out later, Jacoway drew a walk to load up the sacks.

Bristin Hayes singled through the left side of the infield to score Overstreet and Hull hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Oliver for the game-tying run.

Bingham then came through with her heroic hit.

“She (Hacker) threw a changeup. The other was a fastball (in the fourth),” Bingham said.

Tecumseh head coach Chad Trahan says its a matter of putting your trust in his valued senior.

“She's a senior who we can trust when the game is on the line. She has come up with some big hits in her career,” said Trahan.

What seemed as if Jacoway was going to take a pitching loss, turned to be a win after she surrendered a pair of runs in the first off Katie Larsen's RBI triple and Caty Baack's run-scoring infield single.

NRC hiked its lead to 3-0 in the third inning when Hacker led off with a triple down the right-field line and scored off Larsen's infield single to third.

However, from that point, Jacoway seemed to pick up steam while holding the Lady Cougars in check. She retired the next seven batters, including four straight on strikeouts. In fact she faced the minimum nine batters to conclude the game.

Hacker, who had a 3-for-3 effort from the plate with the triple and double for NRC, doubled to left-center with one out in the fifth, but a hard-liner hit by Larsen was snagged by Bristin Hayes, who promptly stepped on second base for the double play to end the top half of the fifth.

“Serenity will always not take one bad pitch to the next,” Trahan said, explaining her early troubles but the ability to bounce back. “She comes back and always gives us a chance to win.”

Jacoway gave up six hits, walked only one and struck out seven after firing a two-hit shutout against Chandler earlier in the day.

Bingham finished 2-for-3 from the plate with the double and the two runs batted in.

Tecumseh 5, Chandler 0

Jacoway allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out eight while the Lady Savages inflicted all of their offensive damage in the first two innings – two in the first and three in the second.

Katelyn Fleming, Hull and Jacoway accounted for six of the seven Tecumseh hits. Fleming was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI singles, one each in the first two innings. Hull finished 2-for-3 with a run-scoring single up the middle in the second inning and Jacoway went 2-for-2 with an RBI double in the second.

Vivian Hayes (1-for-2) had the other Lady Savage hit with a double and ultimately scored.

Jacoway's leadoff single, a one-out single from Hill and a walk to Bingham set the stage for Fleming's RBI single to right and Katie Overstreet bases-loaded walk.

Jacoway's run-scoring double down the left field line, Hull's RBI single and Fleming's single to left-center led to the 5-0 advantage.

After the first two innings, Chandler hurler Grace Hulsey gave up just one hit. She ended the game, allowing seven hits and two walks while striking out four.

North Rock Creek 6, Harrah 1

The Lady Cougars used some hustle offense to finally get on the board in the fourth inning and coast to the five-run decision.

Hacker scattered five hits, struck out four and gave up no walks as the lone Lady Panther run was unearned.

Hacker and Larsen also accounted for four of NRC's six hits. Hacker was 2-for-3 with a bunt-single and Larsen went 1-for-3 with a bunt-single and a run-scoring single to right.

The Lady Cougars tallied two in the fourth inning off a squeeze-bunt single from Larsen and Hannah Earlywine's RBI groundout.

Then in the third, NRC picked up three scores as Raynee Bass, who led off with a walk, eventually scored off a wild pitch. Hacker later delivered a run-scoring single to right field and Larsen followed with her RBI single to left creating a 5-0 lead.

Earlywine's leadoff walk ultimately led to her scoring scoring off an error.

Harrah tallied its only run in the bottom of the sixth and final frame.

Harrah 4, Chandler 0

The Lady Lions were limited to two hits – back-to-back singles by Hannah Edmonds and Carson Jackson – in the second inning.

Harrah pounded out nine hits and used a 3-0 first inning, with the help of two Chandler errors, to take control.

Keelie Treat took the pitching loss as she retired four batters on strikeouts and walked three.