Class A No. 4 Dale overcomes No. 11 Red Oak

SILO – The Dale Pirates rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge Red Oak 6-5 Thursday in the first round of the Silo Tournament.

Red Oak was held scoreless for six innings, but plated all five of its runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 edge.

However, Dale's Connor Kuykendall singled home Dayton Forsythe for the game-tying score and Kuykendall later scored off an error for the winning run.

JB Leaver started on the mound and worked 6 1/3 innings, but didn't get the decision. He surrendered four hits and three earned runs while striking out 10 and walking three.

Kash VanBrunt got the win in relief, despite giving up two earned runs off two hits with one walk over the final 2/3 of an inning.

Forsythe was the Pirates' only multiple hitter, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Casen Richardson also knocked in a run in a 1-for-3 effort and Leaver finished 1-for-3 as well.

Dale totaled five hits and Red Oak ended up with six,

However, the Pirates, who improved to 14-6 with the win, were helped by four Red Oak errors. Dale had just one miscue.