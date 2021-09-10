Dale divides tournament conflicts

DALE — The Lady Pirates of Dale registered four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to defeat Morrison 7-5 and avoid an 0-2 Thursday outing at the Dale-Tecumseh Tournament.

Dale dropped its first tournament test of the day, 12-10 to Minco.

Dale 7, Morrison 5

Victorious hurler Addie Bell surrendered five runs but only one was earned because of five errors. Bell gave up three hits, walked four and struck out two.

Dale constructed eight hits as leadoff hitter Makenzy Herman led the way with a double, single, two runs scored and one run batted in.

Teammate Chayse Caram doubled and drove in three runs while Sam Hartman delivered two singles.

The game was ended after four innings on a time-limit rule.

Minco 12, Dale 10

Dale outhit Minco 13-10 as Hartman, the cleanup hitter, stroked a double and three singles en route to a game-high four runs batted in.

Collecting two hits were Maddie Conley, Faith Wright and Herman. Bell and Herman doubled.

Dale starter Kinsley Hill, who hurled the opening four innings, was touched for seven runs (five earned) and eight hits. Bell, who went the final inning, gave up four earned runs, two hits and three walks.