Piedmont dominates Shawnee in volleyball action

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Ninth-ranked Piedmont came into Shawnee Thursday night and left with a dominating win over the Wolves.

Piedmont swept the Wolves in three sets. The Wildcats beat the Wolves 25-13 in the first set. The second set was much of the same as the Wildcats won again 25-15. The third set turned out to be a close thriller with the Wildcats pulling out the win, 25-20.

That moved Shawnee to a 3-6 record for the season and Piedmont to a 9-9 record with both teams going into tournaments this weekend.

“We played okay. We just didn’t execute what we needed to,” said Shawnee head coach Julia Holland. “Defense wise, we struggled a little bit, but blocking looked great from what it’s been the last couple of weeks.”

Holland had some great blocking from the front line, as senior Kenzie Mikish tallied up a trio of blocks during the game. Juniors Allie Ratcliff and Tieryn Taylor both came up big with a pair of blocks apiece. The blocking wasn’t quite enough to hold off the Lady Wildcats of Piedmont though.

Piedmont had some big players in the match. Senior Joanna Hunter finished the game with 12 kills and 15 assists for the night. Junior Kaylie Marshall had 11 kills and two assists of her own. Junior Aleeyah Hamblin had three aces and nine kills on the court tonight and senior Leyla Rallo added a pair of aces to the mix.

Piedmont will be traveling to Noble for a one-day tournament on Saturday.

Shawnee was set to kick off the weekend with a tournament in Catoosa Friday at 10 a.m. and was set to wrap up play on Saturday.