Prague amasses 15 hits in rout

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — Prague racked up 15 hits Thursday in drubbing Heritage Hall 14-1.

Kinsey Rice and Lexsey Trevizo tied for the run-batted-in lead with four.

Rice was credited with a two-run inside-the-park home run in the first inning and drove in a run with a second-inning double. She also stole two bases.

Trevizo notched a two-run double in a five-run first, then added another two-bagger for a RBI in the third.

Accumulating two singles apiece were Tessa Cooper, Kailey Rich, Jaylee Friend and Kennedi Watkins.

Jadyn Hightower singled and posted Prague’s only two walks.

Cooper, the victorious starting pitcher, didn’t give up a hit, struck out four and walked two in three innings of work.

Rich, over the final two innings, permitted one hit, a double, whiffed four and didn’t issue a walk. She gave up one unearned run as Prague finished with two errors.

Heritage Hall made three errors, leading to three unearned runs.