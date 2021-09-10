Seminole flogs host Wewoka, 16-0

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WEWOKA — Seminole combined nine hits, five walks, two hit batsmen and five Wewoka errors for a 16-0 runaway triumph Thursday.

The game was stopped after just three innings. Seminole, 10-8, tallied five runs in the first inning, nine in the second and two in the third.

Reese Street was the offensive ringleader with two triples, a team-high four runs batted in and two runs scored.

Victorious pitcher Natalia Sewell tripled while Holli Ladd and Amerikus Street doubled. Ladd also singled and joined Kaylyn Cotner with three runs.

Sewell registered seven strikeouts, didn’t permit a hit and didn’t walk a batter as Wewoka failed to have a baserunner.

Of Sewell’s 39 pitches, 26 were strikes. The Chieftains didn’t commit an error.

Seminole will entertain Byng at 5 p.m. Monday, then travel to Perkins-Tryon Tuesday, also at 5. The Chieftains will be home against McLoud Thursday, Sept 16.