Bethel outlasts McLoud in showdown, 41-34

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHEL - Bethel squared off against McLoud and was able to withstand the Redskin running game at the end.

After a back-and-forth game most of the second half, the Wildcats came out on top with a 41-34 victory.

Before the game, Bethel head coach, Joey Ginn, said the way to stop McLoud was to “control the run game.” The Wildcats struggled with this at halftime as the Redskins led the Wildcats 18-14.

Bethel was able to accomplish that thanks to senior Colby Thompson who led the night in getting to the ball on defense with 16 tackles followed closely by Senior Corey Metscher with 15 on the night.

Seniors TJ Ramsey and Michael Parsons both collected a sack apiece against the Wildcats.

On offense, Metscher led Bethel in rushing yards with 26 carries for 216 yards and four touchdowns. His longest run was a 76-yard carry.

Senior John Gordon led the night in receiving for Bethel with 10 receptions and 174 yards with his longest being a 66-yard touchdown, making that his second of the night.

Freshman Bryce Tapley was under center all night connecting on 16 of his attempted 25 passes for the night, totaling 239 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

McLoud wasn’t quiet on offense either. Freshman Kaiden Cue stepped up big for the Redskins with junior Clint Campbell out with a broken arm. Cue racked up 29 carries on the night, totaling 210 yards and one touchdown. Cue also caught two passes for 58 yards and one touchdown.

Junior Zak Osborn also notched up two receptions for 26 yards. Senior Rylan Hall-Norton had a reception for 32 yards that ended in a touchdown.

Sophomore quarterback Kaden Carl threw for 123 yards with seven completions after 12 attempts for the Redskins.

Both coaches highlighted things to work on going into next week.

“We need to sure up any of our execution and mental errors,” said McLoud head coach Rusty Hall.

“We need to limit our mistakes, but I’m proud of the kids and the way they responded,” said Ginn.

McLoud, now 1-1 on the season, is on the road Friday for a big rivalry game at Harrah with the kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

Up next for the 2-0 Bethel Wildcats is the first road trip of the season at Little Axe with the kickoff set for 7 p.m.