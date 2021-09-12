Early NRC splurge key to triumph

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

North Rock Creek exploded out to a 34-6 halftime lead en route to a 34-20 homecoming triumph over Konawa Friday night.

After building the healthy advantage, NRC head coach Jason Murray was able to play a lot of players as the Cougars improved to 2-1.

The Cougars launched the scoring with a 55-yard pass from junior quarterback Cade Landes to senior wide receiver Mitchell James.

“It was a bubble pass and Mitchell took it to the outside,” said Murray. “There was good blocking on the play by our other receiver, Nick Lake. That touchdown helped set the tone for the night.”

Landes hit freshman slot receiver Luke Aldrich on a 20-yard hookup for the second touchdown and sophomore Calvin Bray produced the third touchdown on a 20-yard inside run. The Cougars missed three extra-point attempts, but were still up 18-0 after one quarter.

Caleb Hawkins scored a second-quarter touchdown on a 2-yard touchdown run.

Konawa scored two second-half touchdowns as NRC substituted liberally.

NRC senior Jayce Williams intercepted a pass in the third quarter. James recovered a fumble.

“We played pretty well. We executed on offense and did a good job tackling. The offensive line did a good job coming off the ball. We played well on both sides of the ball and we got to play about everybody,” said Murray. “We also had a fantastic crowd for homecoming, just a great atmosphere.”

After playing its first three games of the season at home, North Rock Creek will travel to Holdenville Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Cougars will then entertain the Choctaw Blue squad on Thursday, Sept. 23.