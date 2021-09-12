Meeker falls to Jones in Saturday softball

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER – The Jones Lady Longhorns scored 12 first-inning runs and cruised to a 16-0 shutout of the Meeker Lady Bulldogs on Saturday.

Jones piled up 15 hits for the game and limited Meeker to four.

Katlin Alford had two of the four Lady Bulldog hits while Icle Brewer and Maleah Blankenship had one apiece.

Blankenship was the losing pitcher.

Little Axe 7, Meeker 4 (Friday)

Meeker squandered several scoring opportunities in a 7-4 setback to Little Axe Friday.

The Bulldogs outhit the hosts 8-6 but stranded nine baserunners.

Alford and Maleah Blankenship led Meeker with a double and single apiece.

Alford, the leadoff hitter, also stole a base and scored twice.

The visitors scored single runs in the first and second innings but Little Axe tallied two runs in the first, four in the second and one in the third for a 7-2 lead.

Meeker tallied two runs in the fourth before the game was called on a time limit.

Little Axe wasn’t credited with an earned run as the result of six Meeker errors.

Blankenship, the losing hurler, whiffed four and walked two. Little Axe had two triples and two doubles.

Tatum Pino and Brewer scored for Meeker. Pino had a stolen base.