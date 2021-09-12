Meeker upended by non-district foe

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER — Purcell enjoyed a 20-12 halftime lead Friday night en route to a 32-18 win over Meeker.

Senior Keavin Grady opened Meeker’s scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter. Junior quarterback Ty Gabbert then hit Grady with a 25-yard scoring strike in the second quarter.

Both of Meeker’s 2-point conversion attempts were foiled, leaving the Bulldogs with the eight-point halftime deficit.

The hosts came within 26-18 when freshman Treyvon Compton connected with receiver Jason Brewer, a junior, on a touchdown pass in the final quarter. Another 2-point conversion attempt went awry.

Late in the fourth quarter, Meeker’s offense failed on a fourth-down attempt in its territory and Purcell took advantage by scoring an insurance touchdown with less than a minute remaining to wrap up the scoring.

Meeker won the battle of turnovers, 4-1. Recording interceptions for the Bulldogs were freshman Manny Saavedra and Brewer. Making fumble recoveries were sophomore Kayde Massey and junior Braden Harris.

“The kids played hard tonight,” said Meeker coach Maverick Lang. “We had some injuries coming in and we had some injuries throughout the game. Some of our freshmen and sophomores got to play and really stepped up.”

Meeker, 1-2 in non-district action, is idle this Friday and will launch District 2A-2 competition on Friday, Sept. 24, against visiting Kellyville. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.