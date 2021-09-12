Orange's two touchdowns aren't enough as Wolves fall at Ardmore

ARDMORE – The Shawnee Wolves received two touchdown runs from Jaylon Orange but it was too little as the speedy and athletic Ardmore Tigers rolled to a 42-14 win Friday night.

Quarterback Cal Swanson passed for three touchdowns while rushing for another TD and a 2-point conversion as Ardmore improved to 2-0 on the season.

Swanson tossed a 3-yard scoring pass to Jackson Hedger with 4:42 left in the opening quarter. He later hooked up with Hedger again on an 18-yard TD pass with 1:44 left in the third. His other touchdown pass came with 46 seconds to go in the third on a 17-yard aerial to Dakaree Scott.

Swanson's 22-yard scoring run came with 9:36 left in the fourth.

After falling behind on the Swanson-to-Hedger first TD pass, 0-2 Shawnee tied it up at 7-all after Orange scored off a 2-yard run with 11:56 to go in the second quarter. But the Wolves wouldn't reach the end zone again until the fourth.

Antoine Scallion's 2-yard touchdown run and an ensuing point-after kick by the Tigers with 5:13 remaining led to a 14-7 halftime advantage for Ardmore.

The Tigers used two quick late third-quarter scores in coasting to a 28-7 cushion. The first was Swanson's 18-yard strike to Hedger. The point-after kick failed with 1:44 left. Then with 46 seconds left in the third, Swanson connected with Scott for the 17-yard touchdown and Swanson then ran in the 2-point conversion.

Swanson's 22-yard scoring run with 9:36 remaining in the contest led to a 35-7 Ardmore advantage.

Orange's 11-yard TD run helped get the Wolves within 35-14.

However, the Tigers closed out the scoring when CJ Williams returned a fumble for a score with 1:07 to go which led to the final 28-point advantage for Ardmore.

Shawnee will attempt to get on the winning track Friday by paying a visit to Carl Albert High School in Midwest City.