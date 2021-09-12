Red Devils lambast rival Stroud

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE — At one point of Friday night’s first quarter, Stroud led Lincoln County rival Prague 8-6.

The Red Devils then turned up the heat, torching the Tigers 68-22 to conclude the non-district portion of their schedule at 3-0.

Prague led 13-8 after one quarter, 41-22 at halftime and 61-22 after three quarters.

The Red Devils rolled up 490 rushing yards on 41 carries for an 11.9-yard average.

Contrastingly, Stroud was limited to 94 rushing yards on 33 attempts for a 2.8-yard average.

Eleven Red Devils were part of the rushing chart, led by junior Trevor McGinnis with 112 yards on nine carries. McGinnis scored two touchdowns and converted a 2-point conversion.

Senior quarterback Trip Davis added 98 yards on nine carries, including two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion. Davis also returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and was 3-of-7 passing for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore Aiden Auld garnered 91 yards on four carries, one of which was a touchdown. He also pilfered a pass and posted an 18-yard reception.

Jacob Campbell carried the ball just twice but reaped 55 yards and Brayden Davis totaled 35 yards on four carries.

Braden Pickard and Grant McGinnis scored a rushing touchdown and Cooper Smith caught a 4-yard TD pass.

Stroud fumbled four times, losing three. Conner Davis, Conner Cline and Cody Knapp had fumble recoveries.

Prague fumbled twice, losing one.

Sophomore Ryan Hedge collected a team-high 16 tackles while Smith amassed 11 tackles, including a sack. Jacob Lee chalked up seven tackles.

“We didn’t play well defensively early in the game but got better as the game went on,” said Prague head coach Mike Hedge. “Offensively, we got downhill in a hurry. Trevor and Trip both played well offensively.

“We played all 40 kids on the roster.”

Prague, which has a bye week Friday, will open District 2A-2 play Friday, Sept. 24 at Millwood.