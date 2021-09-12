Tecumseh downs Dale for tournament crown

DALE – The Tecumseh Lady Savages capped off a perfect 4-0 run by claiming an 8-3 decision over co-host Dale Saturday to take the championship of the Dale/Tecumseh Tournament.

Tecumseh, 19-2 on the season, won its second tournament of the season after capturing the title of the Byng/Latta Back-to-School Classic back in August.

“It was great work by our kids. We beat some very talented teams with good pitching and timely hitting,” said Tecumseh head coach Chad Trahan.

Lady Savage ace Serenity Jacoway got the pitching win, allowing seven hits and only one walk while striking out five.

“Jacoway didn't have her best stuff, but found a way at the end,” Trahan said. “It was a good win against a good (Dale) program.”

Three Tecumseh players – Jacoway, Bristin Hayes and Emily Bingham - had two hits apiece as the Lady Savages compiled eight for the game.

Jacoway had a run-scoring single in the third among her 2-for-3 effort. Hayes tripled in the third and drove in a run while going 2-for-4 and Bingham also ended up 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and scored once.

Three Lady Pirates – Makenzy Herman, Addie Bell and Kinsley Hill - had two hits each as well.

Herman went 2-for-2 with two singles and a walk. Bell finished 2-for-3 with an RBI triple and Hill was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

Bell took the pitching loss after lasting just 2/3 of an inning. Hill finished up from the circle.

The Lady Savages, leading 2-1, put together a four-run third inning to take control. Jacoway's run-scoring single to right-center, followed by Hayes' two-run triple to right field were the highlights of the inning.

Dale pulled within 6-3 in the bottom half of the third off Bell's RBI triple to right field and Hartman's sacrifice fly.

Tecumseh put the finishing touches on the victory with a pair of scores in the sixth and final frame off a Fleming run-scoring groundout and a Katie Overstreet RBI single to center.

Minco 4, North Rock Creek 3 (Saturday)

Layne Reh's walk-off single in the bottom of the fifth inning lifted Minco to the victory and third place in the tournament.

Tara Hoehner, who doubled down the left-field line to lead off the inning, scored the winning run. Hoehner had also launched a one-oubt solo-homer in the third as she finished 2-for-2 with a walk.

Hoehner also got the pitching victory as only one of the NRC runs scored was earned. She struck out two and walked only one.

Morgan Campbell had two of the Lady Cougars' five hits as she was 2-for-3 with a double and single.

Raynee Bass hit an RBI double in the second inning and Hailey Hacker had a sacrifice fly, scoring Campbell who had doubled earlier in the fifth.

Hacker suffered the pitching loss after scattering eight hits and a pair of walks (one intentional) while striking out four.

Chandler 3, Morrison 2 (Saturday)

Keelie Treat pitched a four-hitter, struck out 10 and allowed no walks as the Lady Lions rallied with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth.

Treat also had Chandler's only hit – a double – in the fourth inning. She scored off an error later in the inning.

Morrison committed five errors in the game, with the other four coming in the fifth as the Lady Lions scored twice. Charlee Hicks and Sydney Haas scored the runs with the help of the Lady Wildcat miscues.

Tecumseh 5, Harrah 3 (Friday)

The international tiebreaker rule was applied after five innings due to a time limit. Neither team could get on the board in the sixth despite each starting with a runner at second base.

In the seventh, with Lauren Taylor placed on second to start the inning, Katie Overstreet's sacrifice bunt and an error on the same play enabled Taylor to score and Overstreet reach second.

Two outs later, Jacoway singled up the middle, scoring Overstreet for the fifth and final tally.

Jacoway not only got the pitching victory, but went 2-for-2 with the one RBI and a pair of walks. From the circle, she scattered five hits, struck out four and surrendered three walks (two of which were intentional).

The Lady Savages, the designated visiting team, took a 1-0 edge on Bingham's RBI double down the left-field line, scoring Bristin Hayes, who got to first on a walk.

Harrah tied it in the bottom of the first before Tecumseh picked up an unearned run in the third. Vivian Hayes reached on an error, stole second and eventually scored off Jessi Hull's sacrifice fly to right field to make it 3-1.

Then in the fourth, Fleming led off with a double to right-center, moved up to third on Taylor's sacrifice bunt and scored off an error to make it 3-1.

However, the Lady Panthers forced extra play with a two scores in the bottom of the fifth, with the help of three hits a Lady Savage error.

Chandler 8, North Rock Creek 4 (Friday)

Treat drove home three runs and Carson Jackson knocked in two as the Lady Lions pounced on the Lady Cougars early, scoring two in the first inning and five in the second.

Treat (2-for-2) had a run-scoring single in the first and a two-run single in the second. Jackson (2-for-3) had an RBI single each in the first and second. Kalie Beall also finished 2-for-3 and scored twice.

Grace Haas also delivered a run-scoring single in the second in going 1-for-3.

Grace Hulsey scattered seven hits, walked two and struck out three in pitcing all four innings for the win.

For NRC, Morgan Campbell drove in all four runs with a two-run double down the left-field line in the second inning and two-run double to right-center in the fourth.

Olivia VanAntwerp was 2-for-2 with two bunt singles and two runs scored.

Katie Larsen was the losing pitcher as she allowed eight hits and no walks while striking out three.

Dale 15, Purcell 1 (Friday)

Four Lady Pirates – Makenzy Herman, Maddie Conley, Chayse Caram and Sam Hartman – collected three hits apiece as Dale drilled Purcell in four innings.

Herman was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and four runs scored.Conley finished 3-for-4 with a triple, double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Caram was also 3-for-4 with a homer, double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Hartman ended up 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Addie Bell and Lexi White also contributed two hits apiece as Bell picked up two RBIs and White had one. Both of Bell's hits went for a double.

Kinsley Hill got the pitching victory as she allowed only three hits and one walk while striking out four. The lone Purcell run, scored in the fourth, was earned.

The Lady Pirates scored 10 fourth-inning runs to put the game out of reach.