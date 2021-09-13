Asher picks up two Saturday home wins

ASHER – Brogan Culwell and Kelby Fowler registered back-to-back pitching gems as the Asher Indians defeated Mulhall-Orlando 6-0 and Haworth 4-1 on Saturday.

Asher managed just seven total hits combined in the two games, but they were enough to get the two-game sweep.

Asher 6, Mulhall-Orlando 0

Culwell pitched the first five innings for the victory as he surrendered just one hit and one walk while striking out eight.

Devon Lamb got the save in working the final two frames from the mound. Lamb gave up no hits and no walks while striking out five in relief.

Lamb also accounted for half of the Indians' four hits as he went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two runs batted in. He had an RBI double in the third and launched a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Garrett Leba (1-for-1 with three runs scored) and Fowler (1-for-2 with a run scored) picked up the other two Asher hits.

Asher 4, Haworth 1

Fowler gave up just two hits and no walks while striking out nine through the first six innings for the win. Raygan Kuhlman surrendered the one run off no hits with no walks and a pair of strikeouts.

Lamb cranked out two home runs off a two-run blast in the first inning and a solo-shot in the fifth. Hr finished with three runs batted in and two runs scored.

The Indians' only other hit came from Mikey Vanschuyver, who ended up 1-for-2 with a run scored.